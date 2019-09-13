Democratic candidates debate: Climate change

More
Univision’s Jorge Ramos asks the candidates what meaningful action will they take to reverse the effects of climate change.
8:34 | 09/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Democratic candidates debate: Climate change

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:34","description":"Univision’s Jorge Ramos asks the candidates what meaningful action will they take to reverse the effects of climate change.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"65582962","title":"Democratic candidates debate: Climate change","url":"/Politics/video/democratic-candidates-debate-climate-change-65582962"}