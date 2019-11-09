-
Now Playing: 5 Democrats hold lead over Trump: Poll
-
Now Playing: Democratic debate stage set in timelapse footage
-
Now Playing: Trump and Bolton differ on departure
-
Now Playing: Democratic debate: What to watch for
-
Now Playing: Bolton pushes back on Trump saying he was fired
-
Now Playing: Uninsured Americans up 2 million: Census Bureau
-
Now Playing: White House shake-up after John Bolton departure
-
Now Playing: Trump insists he fired National Security Advisor
-
Now Playing: New poll shows possible uphill battle for Trump reelection
-
Now Playing: Republican Dan Bishop edges out win in NC
-
Now Playing: Trump, Bolton differ on national security adviser’s exit
-
Now Playing: A look at ABC News’ 2020 presidential debate hall
-
Now Playing: Former Houston mayor talks Democratic debate and beating Trump
-
Now Playing: NAACP president on combating voter suppression
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: How to win this week’s debate
-
Now Playing: President's approval rating going down
-
Now Playing: Trump fires National Security Adviser John Bolton
-
Now Playing: NOAA inspector general opens probe into agency statement backing Trump
-
Now Playing: 2020 Democratic presidential candidates prepare for Houston debate