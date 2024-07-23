Democratic leaders Schumer, Jefferies give their support to Kamala Harris

Waves of other Democrats have done so as well and on Monday Harris secured enough delegates to become presumptive Democratic nominee.

July 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live