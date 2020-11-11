Transcript for Former deputy assistant secretary of state discusses Pentagon purge

Meanwhile president trump is purging the top ranks of the Pentagon after fiery Defense Secretary mark asked for. At least three top defense officials were forced out yesterday and staunch loyalists of the president. Are set to replace them and that's raising concerns about national security. ABC news security contributor and former deputy assistant secretary. State Steve Dan you're joins us now for more on this Steve thanks for being here we appreciate that you know I'm curious to get your take. On these changes should the American people be worried. Thank their couple reasons be concerned about one is that these folks have been talked about the folks have been nominated for these positions to serve in interim rolls. Are not the eighteenth even in the trump administration that has prize loyalty over capability. These are not the the first frank troops and I know that people like Chris Miller who has been nominated be acting secretary. I don't know him but people I do know and trust speak very highly of them is a very capable very professional person. But he doesn't have to grab a toss that most defense secretaries have been so you look at the other nominees and and they really aren't the kind of people that you would expect to be nominated. Car or at least put in positions of power some concern about the quality of the people that are gonna go and serve in these last 678 days. But it's also the disruption. Between the Pentagon is an immensely immensely complex place you know almost a trillion dollars that needs to be a supervised and that building. And then you think about somebody that's walking in and has some less than two months or two months to understand how the building works and to be a essentially a caretaker. But the point is is that if they aren't there to be caretakers. Then that raises some concerning questions. And so we just heard David Marsha saying that this kind of transition period can sometimes tend to foreign adversaries to try to test the waters with the US or try to do harm to the US. But maybe in other times they would end so why make these changes now. That's from Diane that's really that's the question because anything that these people can do can be un done an hour after the inauguration. So what they might do in terms of policies not really anything that would be of substance or reason to put them in there it could be score settling by the White House that's one reason. I'm a little concerned that there may be something else going on here they would have the ability he's still commander in chief president trump is still commander in chief. Until the inauguration. And he still has options and he can still do things militarily so I think there are some things we need to consider. One night derby a January surprise. And Steve and giving your experience and right now with president chuck not conceding again we heard. David talk about a some of the consequences. From a legislative standpoint but are you worried at all about. Potential repercussions from a security standpoint. I'm prime concern that some things we're seeing on going on right now within the administration so we saw that that that that would be. Elliott Abrams was or was around the region in the Middle East region this week and next week. Pompeo will be touring the region and meeting with Netanyahu and all the gulf countries to talk about sanctions on the on Iran. You don't need to go visit these countries to put your own sanctions on some concern that there may be some discussions. A mother nature's remember that president current president elect Biden has said that he will come back in. And reenter the discussions with the Iran eons behind the nuclear agreement that was set up at the end of the an Obama administration. Netanyahu. Trump and all the gulf states are very afraid of the US going back into a negotiating relationship with Iran. So one way to take out the negotiations on non nuclear weapons with a Ron. Is to take them out militarily. The US has the ability to do that indigo win sometime between now in the inauguration. And take those nuclear facilities out is not beyond the pale. If you've said that to me a week ago I'd say no way but after yesterday could. Now it needs to be considered parents of this could have big repercussions in Kenya and we appreciate the analysis thank you.

