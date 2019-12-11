Transcript for Deval Patrick weighs late 2020 bid: Sources

There could soon be another Democrat running for president former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is considering jumping into the race. Patrick ruled out a presidential run earlier this year but sources say. He doesn't think the other candidates have gained enough momentum. Meanwhile the latest poll shows former vice president Joseph Biden holding onto a narrow lead in the first primary state of New Hampshire.

