Deval Patrick weighs late 2020 bid: Sources

The ally of former President Barack Obama has begun reaching out to officials and potential aides about a possible late entry into the race, the sources said.
0:21 | 11/12/19

Transcript for Deval Patrick weighs late 2020 bid: Sources
There could soon be another Democrat running for president former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is considering jumping into the race. Patrick ruled out a presidential run earlier this year but sources say. He doesn't think the other candidates have gained enough momentum. Meanwhile the latest poll shows former vice president Joseph Biden holding onto a narrow lead in the first primary state of New Hampshire.

