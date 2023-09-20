DNC Chair: ‘Joe Biden's been underestimated his entire career’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with DNC Chair Jaime Harrison about doubts among Democrats on President Joe Biden running for a second term amid concerns about his age.

September 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live