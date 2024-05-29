DNC to virtually nominate Biden and Harris to bypass Ohio ballot issues

The DNC will move to conduct virtual party proceedings to certify President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party nominees.

May 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live