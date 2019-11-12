Transcript for DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz testifies

It was a high stakes and highly anticipated report on the origins of the Russian investigation. And possible links to the trump campaign. And now the agency's watchdog behind it is telling lawmakers about his findings. We found them prosper hurricane was open for and authorized investigative purpose. And with sufficient factual predicate should the Justice Department's inspector general Michael Horwitz. Testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. About his review of the Russian investigation today's hearing comes just days after his report revealed his conclusions that the FBI had enough evidence to warrant the pro. Pointing to either a federal crime or a threat to national security or bowl we did not find documentary or testimonial evidence. That indicated political bias or improper motivation rejecting claims are resident Robin others who have long said the Russian investigation. Was always Chun was illegal spying at. President Obama had to know about it. But the inspector general also issued a critical assessment. Stating FBI officials made serious errors and omissions. And applying for surveillance warrant to monitor communications of a trump campaign associate Carter page president drop on the campaign trail last night pouncing. The inspector general proud that the FBI spying application. Contained seven. Aaron is edell Malaysians commonly known as lies and. This seat if the attorney general telling NBC news I felt this was very flimsy. In the hearing today Republicans holding the line with the use I trop hate trop. Don't care about trot. You look at this is more than a few irregularities. And Democrats pushing back there is no deep state. Simply put. Yet FBI investigation. Was motivated. My facts. Not bias and there's not just a divide between Republicans and Democrats there's also a divide shaping up between to a president from handpicked officials. The attorney general saying that there must have been some bias but the FBI director says that some campaign was not unfairly targeted. Rachel Scott ABC news Capitol Hill.

