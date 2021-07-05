Transcript for Who is Elise Stefanik?

More Republican women than ever. Are running for office this year. I am honored each and everyday I represent New York's twenty asking. Yeah he is my. You yeah. I am honored to support president shop for reelection because of mind she is the only candidate. We'll stand up for hard working employees and protects the American dream for future generations. And when he won election. Featured an unconstitutional. Overreach by an elected state officials and judges ignoring the statement yeah. Yeah it is going home.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.