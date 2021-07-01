Transcript for Was there equal treatment of BLM protestors and pro-Trump rioters?

President elect Joseph Biden today I was among many politicians and activists and citizens pointing out the striking contrast between the police response to yesterday's riots and the response to last year's black lives matter protests in Washington. No one can tell me. That it had been a group of black lives matter protest yesterday. There wouldn't have bad they would have been treated very very different. The mob thoughts. Stormed the capital. We don't we don't gesture. And it is gone except to totally unacceptable. Joining us now to discuss his ABC ABC news contributor and LC granderson and will bring back Rachel Scott who was on the ground obviously from both protest. Housing let's start with you. We all remember that image of the National Guard troops armed and in camouflage guarding the Lincoln Memorial is crowds of mostly peaceful demonstrators protested. The death of George Floyd at the hands of police. Yesterday writers made it inside the capitol looted it. Before the National Guard we've been activated. Now be the it's not something that struck me first this disparate. Treatment that. It wasn't until friends colleagues and people on social media point out that white guys who wouldn't have necessarily. Let me ask you when you saw the police response yesterday. I do feel. Sorry rules white supremacy is personified. I mean there is no other way I think to intelligently. Talk about this. That we all know that affect Kroll was predominately black to brown the officers would've handled it very very differently. And I don't think that's a stretch to even suggest that because we've witnessed it time and time again. And as far as who's one men who also lives. For all intents and purposes she's not a damsel in distrust you check her social media she went there she was essentially a terrorist. Domestic terrorist suspect died and make an attempt to push through and you know facilitate this coup. Not with ill fated it wasn't broke par out. We can you know feel sorry for family but I refused to talk about this story and the people who may have lost their lives. While we had our members of congress sheltered in place. Back to be here is why I call this the epitome of white supremacy. Because not only are we recognizing that there's two different. Approaches to the way we talk about home protesters. Based upon the skin color put in on the other side the way that the media covers it. You know you can Google this woman's name right now everything the picture right scene has her smiling and looking like a very wonderful person. What if that person. Was named Mohammed. And Mohammed had stormed the capital and demanded that the election results be overturned. And was surrounded by individuals with a plaque of treason. And had guns. I don't think we'll be seeing pictures over and smiling Mohammed do you. Now Rachel you you weren't there during both of these protests compared to last summer did you notice a contrast immediately yesterday with the law enforcement presence in response. You know Diana I will admit it took me probably about an hour in to the chaos that was happening outside. When I realize that this situation was not under control they took Powell worse. For a federal authorities and police to clear out to the capital. And so I immediately got back to win I was just outside of the White House when the president decided to walk over to seeing John's church and I watched. Black protesters black and brown people in this country. What their hands up saying do not shoot I watched chemical agents be fired I heard the screams. I heard the chaos and then from peaceful demonstrators who were pushed to were shoved and then on the other side of this month later and sitting here and I'm watching this. Largely. You know group a white protesters here demonstrators. Writer is. Storm the US capitol breaking windows. And to see these images now of police officers taking cell fees would some of them walking them down the stairs. I could not act I could not imagine that would have happened. Back in June during these protests of racial unrest and the difference here is one group. Was protesting over racial unrest in this country the other group was with the president and backing him but I will say this could I think that this is important. President trumpet during this past summer of racial unrest he called those protesters outside. God's he's saddened when alluding starts this shooting start to we watch. People inside the capitol yesterday try and take pull Williams away from the floor. Who were walking around. He was that he couldn great patriots and I talked to some of the people that were inside and that they relaxed and they felt just that way they told me they felt like they were great patriots who answered the president's call. He said we love you your very special. And I'll see you talking about accountability today accountability for president trump. Either way you're describing discussing this they're they're needs to be a broader accountability broader responsibility how does that work. Do you think. I think first of stars looked ideological shift. We need to stop calling them protesters. Trumps mob. Home all of these flowery words and start using the word I'm gotten hooked up the FBI's definition of domestic terrorism. Really don't see much difference between the definition and what we all witnessed of the capital. So if we start approaching there as president domestic terrorist attack I think we just follow that playbook how would our government can door and attacked. From a foreign body worn our capital. Thank you start using all of our resources to identify as many of those assailants as possible because they need to be brought. To justice this isn't about revenge this is about justice do you wanna QO this country and start treating all of us. Equally under the law if they alarm. This. Group. Post angry. Armed. And determined white people to go and to go and and and and continue on in this way. What is sort of follow him you know. Criminal charges. What they're afraid of all the minorities. Woodruff straight traverse the world. So we need your post its. As it took a terrorist attack and not as some sort of political theater. And it's on us as you say Jose Gradison. Rachel Scott thanks very much for that discussion.

