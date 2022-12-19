What to expect from the Jan. 6 committee’s final public meeting

ABC News correspondents and contributors break down what to expect from Capitol Hill Monday as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol holds its final public meeting.

December 19, 2022

