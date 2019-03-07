FBI investigates top-secret Air Force intel leak

More
The FBI is investigating an Air Force contractor who admitted to printing out and taking home more than 1,000 pages of classified documents marked "top secret."
0:23 | 07/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI investigates top-secret Air Force intel leak
The FBI is investigating a security breach at the air force national air and space intelligence center in Ohio. Prosecutors say an air force contractor admitted to spreading out and taking home more than a thousand pages of top secret documents that were clearly marked classified. They say the contractor identified as Isaak Kemp what have to act would have had to make a concerted effort to get past security.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"The FBI is investigating an Air Force contractor who admitted to printing out and taking home more than 1,000 pages of classified documents marked \"top secret.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64105938","title":"FBI investigates top-secret Air Force intel leak","url":"/Politics/video/fbi-investigates-top-secret-air-force-intel-leak-64105938"}