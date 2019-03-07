Transcript for FBI investigates top-secret Air Force intel leak

The FBI is investigating a security breach at the air force national air and space intelligence center in Ohio. Prosecutors say an air force contractor admitted to spreading out and taking home more than a thousand pages of top secret documents that were clearly marked classified. They say the contractor identified as Isaak Kemp what have to act would have had to make a concerted effort to get past security.

