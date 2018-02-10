Transcript for FBI investigation into Kavanaugh proceeds on tight deadline

For a start things off with that Supreme Court nom nomination and confirmation battle the FBI has until Friday not to complete their investigation. Into those allegations against Brad kava not and now in into a bar. In 1985. Is raising some questions Terry Moran has the latest on all of it forests from DC. Kerry what's the latest on this. Well the FBI's investigation is proceeding and expanding on this very tight deadline given one week. To look at all that quote from credible allegations that were out there against. A judge Brett Cavanaugh. When it concerns his sexual alleged sexual misconduct in high school and college and at first it seemed at the FBI at the direction the White House was taking a very narrow. Road to be answering those questions it now looks like it expanded there's two dozen and more witnesses that are being interviewed they've. Fanned out across the country and you're right there's new stuff coming over the transom. With this police report that came out from when judge Cavanaugh was at. Yale Law School and he was. Part of an altercation at a bar threw beer and somebody's face this may or may not be used to it. I give cast some light on. The level of his drinking back then which may or may not relate to whether he blacked out and can't remember the alleged sexual assault so it is. Thorough going investigation it seems at this point but on this incredibly tight time line. These allegations that doctor Christine Blase Ford and Karen Ramirez and Julie sweat that cost three women all of all. Accused. Brent Cavanaugh of sexual misconduct when he was a very young man. And Terry some Democrats are trying to imply that. Cabin may have downplayed his drinking during the hearing may have you know fudge the truth when talking about his yearbook. And tree for example in their suggesting this could be perjury any chance that gains traction. Well there's no question that that there are two. Two avenues that senators are going to be were. Considering although we should say almost all the Republicans are gonna vote for Kavanagh no matter what the FBI does. Almost all the Democrats are gonna vote against Kavanagh no matter what the FBI does. This is something of a sham. That said what dealt look at our what he did as he or alleged to have done as a young man. Alleged sexual misconduct there's been no. Evidence no allegations of him as an adult. How he testified before the senate was he completely truthful and that's where. Did he did he cover up or did he. Play. Play fast and loose with the truth when it came to his drinking perjury is about a very. A very extreme statement and and it might be difficult to prove that that's not what senators have to do they have to say can we trust this person. To put him on the Supreme Court of the United States. And that's a very different standard altogether so it will matter. Whether or not. He. According to Chad letting ten. Who raise this allegation against an got to know bar fight because he was drunk other people observing. A lot of drinking that he did was he straight with the senate about all that that's a legitimate question. Our and then you know on GMA this morning a democratic senator Sheldon Whitehouse spoke to George Little bit. About his thoughts on the investigation he's up to pretty happy that is happening but about this new expansion I want you to hear it he said. I'm I think I'm satisfied we don't know all the details yet but clearly if they have been given free rein to interview whomever they want. Then that's a very good sign the last thing we want to station him. Investigation. I also think that there's a fairly small universe of witnesses here a very big FBI's so yes I think. They probably should be able to well get this done by Friday if they really put the effort into it. So Kerry won I think I'm satisfied in two they should get this done in time what happens if at the end of this stems say this wasn't enough. And what happens if the FBI asks for more time. Well get to ask for more time that that would put president trump on the spot but he have no choice it'll look like he's. He's cutting off the investigation and covering it up. I you know will Democrats ask say that this was not a sufficient enough investigation. My hunch is that's a pretty good bet this international little I tested myself. Is going to vote against Brett Japanese artist and it doesn't matter what's in the investigation and to put yourself. On the Republican side of the aisle for a moment this does look like perhaps a very serious matter to be investigated but one that was. Deployed. If you will in from their perspective by Democrats. And not to get the truth about the judge but to block a judge that already didn't like. And I think that what we have is a very fierce. Partisan battle as we always do. And at the ended at the end of the day it's gonna come down Powell raw power not truth. Not should we investigate more but who's got the votes you know on Friday carried call that a compromise but not a miracle I suppose we shouldn't expect you it's well put thinking. Time ran from DCI's it's tacky Kate banks.

