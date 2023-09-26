Fishermen take fight to reel in government regulation to Supreme Court

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on a group of fishermen challenging requirements on paying for federal inspectors on boats and what the legal battle could mean for broader government regulation.

September 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live