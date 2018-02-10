Flake on Kavanaugh's acrimonious tone: 'We can't have this on the court'

Sen. Jeff Flake is a pivotal player in the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
0:58 | 10/02/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Flake on Kavanaugh's acrimonious tone: 'We can't have this on the court'
That's how it is worked for us to seed so much authority. And give so much power to the Supreme Court because. People still have faith if that faith is gone. Then heaven help us and so it is a concern I was I was very troubled by the the to hone. Of the of the remarks. The initial. Defense that. That judge. The capital and gave Wu was something. Record I told my wife I hope that I would sound that indignant if I work. If I felt that I was unjustly. It'll maligned. But then it went on and the interaction with the members was sharp and partisan and that concerns me that neither. Who tell myself you give a little leeway. Because of what he's been through. But on the other hand we can't have this on the court we we simply cannot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

