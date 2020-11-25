Transcript for Food banks on the edge

We'll homelessness and hunger have always been a heart wrenching reality in our country but says this pandemic hit the number of families going hungry has been astronomical. Millions of our neighbors will struggle to put food on the table this holiday season leaving food banks overwhelmed and volunteers working overtime. Victory komando joins me now from Miami where thousands of people lined up early this morning just to make sure that they can eat today in Victor. Tell us about some of the people that she Max. Well we met people from all different backgrounds those who have been hit especially hard depend by the pandemic like. Those who have lost a loved one or lost the job and then we'll cement those who just recently started relying on these through distribution programs should and we also came across one couple who just said look we have a neighbor who's a little bit older she's afraid to leave the house right now so they actually waited in line for a few hours. For her to bring back some fruit were actually on another tradition nations that right now this is outside of a church on Miami Beach you can see. Until bags of food being handed way or at their protection nothing compared to what we saw this morning in Miami springs take a look at some of the video from this morning there. This is a feeding South Florida event and the organizers tell us that there was enough food to feed more than 4000 very grateful people ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday some folks waiting in line for hours there beating south port in the parent organization feeding America. I've distributed more than four billion meals since the beginning of the pandemic but they need is. Only growing and now they are concerned they will be able to continue to meet that need for threw tear up. It's about four billion I mean how exclude banks even keeping up with distant Mann act. Short answer. It's not easy beating South Florida for example they have been holding daily food distributions since March but back then receive about 160. Trucks. Full of food per week now that number it's down to about. Fourteen truckloads per week one more point that the CEO beating south lord told me was that. Part of the cares if food assistance program here in South Florida for them and runs out in just a matter of days are November 30 and that will make their job a whole lot more difficult to glisan. It's going to be difficult to continue this especially as well as we see the did the cares act funding expire so what happens after November 30 after the November 30. These South Florida are feeding America network sister who bends across the country over 200 of us. We're gonna figure out how to bring in food and make sure that families have with a table. Yep so they'll have to get creative and death police are relying a little bit more on donations and if you're not a position where you can. Donate money you can always see if you can donate your time as well a lot of these food banks across the country are looking for volunteers guys. And then they'll take a victory can now thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.