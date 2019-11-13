-
Now Playing: Nunes on transcript: ‘pleasant exchange between two leaders’
-
Now Playing: Congressman demands time suspension while questioning Taylor
-
Now Playing: George Kent delivers opening statement
-
Now Playing: Bill Taylor: ‘I don't consider myself a star witness’
-
Now Playing: Trump welcomes Erdogan despite high tensions
-
Now Playing: Why does the president have so few rights in the impeachment process?
-
Now Playing: Taylor, Kent deny involvement in prep of Trump's Ukraine call
-
Now Playing: Opening statements in first public impeachment hearing
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court takes up DACA
-
Now Playing: Trump watching impeachment hearings closely
-
Now Playing: Republicans go on the offensive in impeachment probe
-
Now Playing: Televised impeachment hearings begin today
-
Now Playing: 52% of Americans support impeachment process
-
Now Playing: Democrats say witnesses carry strong evidence in impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton says she's under 'enormous pressure' to think about running in 2020
-
Now Playing: WH sets up rapid response team for impeachment battle
-
Now Playing: Trump in hot seat as public impeachment hearings begin
-
Now Playing: Taylor, Kent 1st witnesses in public impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: What to watch as public impeachment hearings begin