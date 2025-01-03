Mother whale caught in apparent act of mourning for dead calf

A grieving mother whale in the Pacific Northwest, known as J-35, has been seen this week carrying the body of her deceased calf in what researchers are calling an act of “mourning.”

January 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live