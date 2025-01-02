Sugar Bowl sees tightened security after New Orleans attack

Bomb-sniffing dogs, local police and FBI personnel were visible in and around Caesars Superdome for the postponed matchup between Georgia and Notre Dame on Thursday.

January 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live