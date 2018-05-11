Transcript for Georgia GOP gubernatorial candidate opens hacking investigation

We are taking a look at one of the most hotly contested races. In the country that fierce battle to see who will lead Georgia Stacey Abrams a Democrat. Is looking to be V first African American woman to lead this state she goes up against Republican Brian camp. And suffice it to say this battle has gotten rather nasty Steve loosened some ease in Atlanta with the latest on that Steve what is going on over there. Diane the conversation this morning is about this explosive charge from the secretary's list secretary of State's office. Accusing Democrats of hacking into the state. Voter registration system secretary of state Brian camp who's also running for governor and Democrats say has a huge conflict of interest. Is accusing Democrats of this just hours of course before the election. But according to Democrats he's offered very little evidence there's a lot of confusion. About how all this happened in. If you heard it hear one side of the story of voter wrote an email to the Democratic Party. Questioning the security. I love the web site the voter ID what website here in Georgia that information was presented to the secretary of State's office and somehow that became. Democrats trying to break into the state. Voter registration system. Camp has said that he has now asked the FBI to investigate this. The democratic party of Georgia is denying this 100%. Saying that this is a distraction. Are meant to gin up. Interest in the Republican Party. I meant to turn out voters. There's also another issue that's happening here last week. Oprah Winfrey came to Georgia to campaign for Abrams. And for some reason Oprah's visit hit a nerve. Even more so then president Obama's visit the next day. Her visit had people on the left. Talking and excited and had people all on the right. Making fun of and one of the things that happen over the over them what's happened over the last few days is a group has put out. A very racist mobile call that was dialed into homes across Georgia. Referring to Oprah Winfrey as aunt Jemima. And questioning her appeal to white women voters in this state. Both campaigns. Have condemned the calls including camps campaigns called it. Bigotry and racism calling it out for what it is. This morning Oprah is once again. Reminding Americans in Georgia to go out and vote. Diane. We are hearing that message a lot this morning Steve we're also hearing from Stacey Abrams. And her response to those accusations of election hacking let's take a quick listen to that. I think he. Cooked up the charge because he realizes once again he is left six million voters information vulnerable this has happened twice before. This is another failure of his leadership and he recognizes that if he got caught two days before the election. Having exposed to many georgians he would lose and so he did what he does always blame someone else for his mistake that's. He and other layer in what has been a very ugly race.

