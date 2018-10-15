Georgia senator accused of briefly snatching student's phone

A Georgia Tech political group says GOP Sen. David Perdue snatched a phone from a student who was recording video while asking the lawmaker about Georgia's governor's race.
0:27 | 10/15/18

Takes a lot of hugging your doors again they are not going to come. Some eyebrows are you want a minute later on marijuana and big John little likelihood that we turn our backs that I am. It's. US senator David Perdue. Yeah. If you want to answer a question. Natalie. I believe that he won't answer why you start seeing candidates this kind of hurt people who are.

