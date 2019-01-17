dismisses Pelosi's request to postpone State of the Union address

More
Republicans casted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's move as a ploy to deny Trump the stage.
3:49 | 01/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for dismisses Pelosi's request to postpone State of the Union address

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60447881,"title":"dismisses Pelosi's request to postpone State of the Union address","duration":"3:49","description":"Republicans casted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's move as a ploy to deny Trump the stage.","url":"/Politics/video/gop-dismiss-pelosis-request-postpone-state-union-address-60447881","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.