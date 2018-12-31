Transcript for Government shutdown enters 10th day

Now to date ten of the government shut down and so far. Neither side is really into being in the impasse over the border wall president trump is blaming Democrats as 800000 federal workers headed to the new year in limbo. Now there's growing confusion over what constitutes a wall ABC's Elizabeth her joins us now with the details Elizabeth good morning. To name market's good morning to you this morning we're hearing from White House officials and they're telling us everything is completely stole then nothing is in the work. This S president trump continues to blame the Democrats for the shut down even calling it the shooter shut down on Twitter. The last time president trump sat down with incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. With the president said this I am proud they shut down the government for border security. That with 28 days ago when with the two sides still far apart. President trump and his allies are now saying that Democrats are to blame for the shocked at the bottom line is they won't talk to lose more than they won't potentially to win. President trump wants five billion dollars to build a border wall. Even comparing his wall to the fence around the Obama's private home. Tweeting on Sunday totally necessary for their safety and security the US he's the scene being. Outgoing chief of staff John Kelly weighing in saying while the president is right to make border security a top priority. He tells the daily times to be honest it's not a wall. The president still says won't oftentimes frankly guilty barrier or fencing now he's tended toward steel slaps. Yes we need to enhance border security. But we are not willing to pay 2.5 billion dollars or five billion dollars. Caught in the middle some 420000. Government employees. Now forced to work without pay. And 380000. More workers furloughed and it's pretty scary not knowing when you gonna get panic. We all need to get paid to and we all have families were all middle class workers and taxpayers. But sources tell ABC news president John has been calling his conservative political allies reassuring them. He's not backing down from demanding five billion dollars for that quarter while markets all right Elizabeth her this morning thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.