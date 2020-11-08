Transcript for Who is Gretchen Whitmer?

Let us stay focused on what we can control. Let us stripes to see the humanity. In one another along the way. We can't all kinds its earlier in different reasons. Yeah eighty he had these scanners. Came out because we all look trustees. But over twenty years ago I wasn't victim operate. And thank god it didn't result in a pregnancy. Because I can't imagine. Going through what I went through and then. Having to consider what to do about an unwanted pregnancy and from an attacker. I'd need a lot more than ten minutes to respond. So instead of talking about what he is seen. I would highly when Democrats.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.