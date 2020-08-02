Transcript for Gun industry ‘continues to call the shots’: Warren

If you could change one thing about America's gun culture wouldn't be what we have a gun violence. Problem in America. It is about the man shootings that we hear about an hour schools in the frighten us. About in theaters in in churches. It's also down about shootings that occur on sidewalks. And in playgrounds. Often in communities of color that are hit hardest but there are no headlines the windows it's also about suicide. And increasingly malady of suicide because of the availability of guns it is also about the increase chances that it's usually a woman who will die of domestic violence if she is with a compliant. The man. And we need to think about this problem not answer one and Don or three things and done we need to link and it just like we did on auto safety. We just keep coming back we treat like the public health emergency that it is. But the question we should be asking ourselves he is Quinn America plus this country including gun owners. Agree in certain basic things universal background checks. Assault weapons off the streets why can we not even dead a boat in the United States senate. And these pants and 9%. Think about this than 90% of Americans agree. On this we can't get about the United States senate because he didn't the gun industry that continues to call the shots. I can tell only attacked the corruption in Washington. He influence of money on campaigns and lobbying we're not going to be able to meet our promises and one more. Until we agreed that we are willing to roll back the filibuster. Them on industry is gonna continue to have a veto and we will never make the changes we make we have. Have to be willing to the future that works not for a gun industry but it works for the rest of American protects our children.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.