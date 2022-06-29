Hakeem Jeffries elected to lead House Democrats

Michael Larosa, a former Biden White House official, and National Review editor Ramesh Ponnuru weigh in on House Democrats picking Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York to lead their caucus.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live