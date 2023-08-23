Haley ally previews her debate strategy ahead of 1st GOP showdown

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., says that former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is often overlooked, but is a strong candidate before she hits the debate stage.

August 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live