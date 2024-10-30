Harris on Biden's 'garbage' comment: I will be a president for all Americans

ABC News' Mary Bruce spoke exclusively with VP Harris about President Biden's "garbage" comment and how she plans to respond if former President Trump declares victory prematurely.

October 30, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live