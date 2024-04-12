Harris visits Arizona after near-total abortion ban ruling

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Tuscon, Arizona, and spoke about reproductive rights after the controversial reinstatement of a near-total abortion ban by the state Supreme Court.

April 12, 2024

