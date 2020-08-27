-
Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway found to have violated law banning use of office for political ends
-
Now Playing: Mike Pompeo delivers remarks at 2020 RNC
-
Now Playing: Corey Lewandowski on the RNC, President Trump’s job performance
-
Now Playing: Not all Americans can get a COVID-19 test when they want | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: 3rd night of the Republican National Convention
-
Now Playing: Vice President Pence touts Trump a champion of law and order
-
Now Playing: RNC Night 3: Mike Pence makes law and order appeal | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: RNC 2020: Night 3 key moments
-
Now Playing: Clarence Henderson delivers remarks at 2020 RNC
-
Now Playing: Mike Pence delivers his second speech at 2020 RNC
-
Now Playing: Richard Grenell addresses public at 2020 RNC
-
Now Playing: Lara Trump delivers speech at 2020 RNC
-
Now Playing: Burgess Owens addresses public at 2020 RNC
-
Now Playing: Sen. Joni Ernst delivers speech at the 2020 RNC
-
Now Playing: Lee Zeldin gives speech at the 2020 RNC
-
Now Playing: Elise Stefanik speaks at 2020 RNC
-
Now Playing: Police union official delivers speech at the 2020 RNC
-
Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway delivers remarks at 2020 RNC
-
Now Playing: Karen Pence delivers speech at the 2020 RNC