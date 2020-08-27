Transcript for What is the Hatch Act?

It is legal. And there is now hatch act because it doesn't pertain to the president. This president has let bold initiatives nearly every corner of the world. And as a hedge act prohibits me from going any further. We certainly think that this isn't and the people of Alabama should decide. It. Yeah. Oh. Given the evidence for clear. Peta and knowing. Violations of the house. You only appropriate recommendations present under these circumstances. Was removal Paul. In what you. The lawyer said you know that that's not enough of that one violation Sidwell. Apologize for that I made a mistake it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.