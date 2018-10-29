Transcript for Hate speech on social media may have played a role in recent incidents

Eleven people were killed and eight Pittsburgh synagogue putting gunman opened fire. Suspect talking about. Albeit used. Last week fourteen pipe bombs were mailed to high profile Democrat and CNN. Most critics of the president but also the subject of his attacks today a fifteen pipe bomb was discovered also address is CNN. Then in Kentucky to African Americans were shot to death at a grocery store by a white man after he failed to Bart into a black church. Some critics say president trumps rhetoric is to blame for an increase in bias incidents. White house Press Secretary Sarah Sander says trump is not responsible. The president using the president's nots is not responsible for these acts. But the anti defamation league says they have seen a rise in activity from far right extremist groups during and since the 2016 presidential election. Often driven by social media. Look this isn't happening in a vacuum. In 2017. We saw 57%. Increase in anti Semitic incidents in the United States. The alleged gunman in Pittsburg had reportedly posted on the social media site GAAP shortly before entering the synagogue. That's site touts itself as censorship free and has now been temporarily shut down. The ADL warns that hate speech is ramping up as we head into the mid term elections. With the mid term election just about a week away the White House will not say if president from will toned down his rhetoric the big Tuesday. The president is expected to continue to lay out the differences. Between Republicans and Democrats Stephanie Ramos ABC news Washington.

