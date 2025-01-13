Crews race against time as high winds threaten to fuel flames in LA fires

Sen. Adam Schiff provides feedback on current efforts to fight the Southern California wildfires and provide aid.

January 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live