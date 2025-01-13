Altadena couple on battling cancer, homelessness amid LA fires

Alex Shekarchian and Moogega Cooper are leaning on their “family community” after their home was destroyed by the Eaton Fire.

January 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live