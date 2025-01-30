Health secretary nominee RFK Jr. gives opening statement at Day 2 of hearing

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. rebukes claims he is anti-vaccine and anti-industry, saying he is “pro safety, pro good science” in front of Senate committee.

January 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live