Transcript for Health care a top issue in midterms

From impassioned campaign speeches everyone agrees we're gonna protect pre existing condition. To TV ads with an overt planets aren't fighting to protect preexisting conditions fighting for those with preexisting condition. Republican candidates are working overtime to convince voters they're committed to giving Americans access to affordable health care regardless of preexisting condition it's. President trump even up any tweeting that Republicans will protect people with preexisting conditions far better than dance. Yet the White House is currently supporting a twenty state GOP led lawsuit that would do away with departures requirement for insurance companies to cover prior illnesses. Even saying that Democrats want to take away preexisting conditions and it. It's your administration is supporting the lawsuit that would allow hollow but I heard to replace preexisting conditions and I've always been there. What the Democrats are going to do zinc and destroy our entire health care and you know can have any health care. But Republicans can't point to any specific plan if proposed to protect preexisting conditions something that affects up to one in two Americans. ABC's Mary Bruce spoke with voters don't listen. Place it had something there hasn't been considered that you're gonna give us Obama here's current protections are why Democrats are once again touting the health slot after years of running away from it. The issue now playing out in races across the country. Since the Bonser rhetoric from both sides so it's kind of hard to know who's actually Thomas truth who's actually. You know. On my side. Everything ABC news Washington Post poll shows more voters believe Democrats when it comes to health care promise that 50% compared to just 34% putting their trust in Republicans. I'm Natalie Bernal for ABC news live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.