Transcript for Hillary Clinton: Kavanaugh's political 'revenge' claim deserves 'laughter'

In his pitch to ordinary presentation. In the senate. Brett Cavanaugh. Said that the quote political hit job and quote directed at him. Was being done on be half. The clintons among other people. Your response I'd. Mean really get it deserves a lot of laughter. I wasn't watching when he said that I was having Ted. Be somewhere else and away from a TV. And even my phone and so I heard about it later and look I thought it was. Just part of the whole but he is vary. Defensive. Again. On. You know on convincing presentation. And I I told someone later boy I'll tell you that. They give us a lot of credit. 36 years ago. We started this against. Against its economy but that it it is back at Yale Beth EL even before in high school apparently. So I I I I don't you know look at I want the FBI to conduct as thorough an investigation as they possibly can within whatever restraints are. Imposed on them. But I think. For anyone who believes there's such a thing as a judicial temperament to and that we want. Judges particularly those on our highest court to. Approach issues approach plaintiffs and defendants with. A sense of fairness that there's a lot to be concerned about me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.