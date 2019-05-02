Transcript for Holocaust and Pittsburgh synagogue attack survivor celebrates 81st birthday

We put in place. The toughest sanctions. Ever imposed by us on a country. We will not. Avert our eyes from a regime that chants death. To America. And threatens genocide. Against the Jewish people. It's never ignore the vile poison. Of anti semitism. Or those who spread its venomous create. With a one voice. We must confront this hatred everywhere. And everywhere it occurs. Just months ago. Eleven Jewish Americans. Were viciously murdered. In an anti Semitic attack. On the tree of life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Swat officer. Timothy Mattson. Raced into the gunfire. And we shot seven times. Chasing down the killer. And he was very success. Timothy is just add. His twelve surgery. And he's going in from many more. But he made the trip. To be here with us tonight officer Mattson claims. Thank you we are forever grateful thank you. Very much. Today we are also joined by. Pittsburgh survivor. Judy seven. He arrived at the Citic god as the massacre began. But not only did you noted narrowly escaped death last fall. More than seven decades ago he narrowly survived. The Nazi. Concentration. Camps. Today is Jude is. 81. Birthday. They wouldn't do that for major death. Here it is says you can still remember the exact moment nearly 75 years ago. After ten months in a concentration camp when he and his family were put on a train. And told they were going to another camp. Suddenly. The train. Screeched. To a very strong hall. A soldier appeared eight. Judy is Stanley braced. For the absolute worse than his father cried out with the joy it's the Americans it's the Americans. Am.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.