‘I'm here because Trump isn't’: Bloomberg tells climate summit

Mike Bloomberg, who launched his presidential campaign less than three weeks ago, spoke at the COP25 climate summit in Madrid Tuesday.
0:45 | 12/10/19

Transcript for 'I'm here because Trump isn't': Bloomberg tells climate summit
Now the reason I'm here in Madrid is very simple I'm here because president trump is not. I'm here because his administration refuses to lead on climate change and so others must do the work. To confront the greatest threat facing humanity. It's going to take a global response. And that means not just mayors of elected officials at every level. In every party. And private sector lead is from around the world. All working together in the US there are hundreds of may is who are taking climate action and who are working to uphold America's commitment under the Paris. Climate agreement and we want the world to know that Americans are continuing to lead on climate change even with a climate and ire in the White House.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

