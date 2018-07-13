Transcript for Immigration is a 'very negative thing' for Europe: Trump

I think it's been very bad for Europe. I think. Europe is a place I know very well and I think that. What has happened is very tough. It's a very tough situation I mean you see the same terror attacks and I do we see him a lot. We just left some incredibly young man men and women it's in ariston. They were showing that sell Olson they were showing us things that frankly twenty years ago nobody even thought about probably. A lot more recently than that nobody even thought about II just think it's changing the culture I think it's a very negative thing for. Europe I think it's very negative I think having man in Germany and I have a great relationship with a Angela. Marco great relationship with Germany. But I think that's. Very much or Germany. I think it's very much heard. Other parts of Europe and I know it's politically not necessarily correct. To say that. But I'll say it and I'll say it lab. And I think they better watch themselves because you are changing culture you are changing a lot of things future energy security should look at what's happening I mean you take a look look at what's happening to different countries it. Never had difficulty never had problems. It's a very sad situation is very unfortunate. Glad I do not think it's good for Europe and I don't think it's good for our country where. As you know far superior to anything that's happened before but we have very bid immigration laws. And we're. I mean we're doing incredibly well considering the fact that we virtually don't have immigration laws we have. We have laws that are so bad I don't even call them laws I called them. It's just like you just walk across to what are you walk of course aboard you would put one foot on the land and now you're tied up in a lawsuit for five years stick craziest thing and who has ever seen. So. I he would just make that recommendation to Europe I've made it very loud and clear and made it yesterday. 29 countries total. And that's the way I feel.

