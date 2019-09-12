-
Now Playing: Congress has been working hard to draft specific grounds to remove President Trump
-
Now Playing: 'It's not going to be a tough vote' to impeach Trump in House: Rahm Emanuel
-
Now Playing: Inspector general set to release report on origins of Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: House Judiciary Committee beings to write impeachment articles
-
Now Playing: Impeachment showdown
-
Now Playing: Senators running for president face a challenge with time-consuming impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: 'There is nothing authentic about Pete Buttigieg': Chris Christie
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris' 2020 exit puts 'Biden in position to benefit': Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: 'Something is wrong with the system': Sen. Cory Booker on 'barriers' in 2020 race
-
Now Playing: 'It is weird' that Giuliani went to Ukraine: GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz
-
Now Playing: Trump 'hits all the buttons that founding fathers were concerned about': House Dem
-
Now Playing: Democrats weigh in on next stage of impeachment process
-
Now Playing: Judiciary Committee prepares to hear new testimony Monday
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg facing new accusations of being racially out of touch
-
Now Playing: House prepares for final hearings before drawing up articles of impeachment
-
Now Playing: Campaign Trail Gets Testy
-
Now Playing: House Democrats set deadline for Trump to attend upcoming hearing
-
Now Playing: Trump administration changes work requirements for food assistance