Transcript for The influence of politics on millennial voters

So what is we find fascinating OK cupid is the role that politics is playing in dean for millennial specifically. So we've been around several years so we followed. The importance of politics is played. Even before you hit the mat tri and and what we've noticed is for millennia else millennial women in particular. Politics has never mattered more than it does now. There's been a 1000% increase for example on political terms your profile. Not really really powerful again think about the previous generation. Where the advice of the golden rule is don't talk politics the way eight top politics so your pretty far and a path. Millennial more than any other demographic are talking politics before they even match. And they're go pretty firewood they're going to say if you voted for acts purse and please don't match don't quite Frey. If you aren't though he. Don't match with me so you what we think is happening is an varied hot political time. Where the stakes still very high and what we've noticed is if you were among money in your twenties you're gonna use DD to show how you feel and and also to Seton all what matters to.

