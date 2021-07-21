Transcript for Infrastructure test vote fails in Senate, negotiations proceed

GOP senators united to duly efforts to advance a bipartisan infrastructure bill the motion is not agree to. Vick group of infrastructure negotiators set to be closer than ever to finalizing the main components of their bill. The bipartisan group of five Democrats and five Republicans still at the table working late into the night Tuesday. Discussing how to pay for the infrastructure agreement. And to repair and agreed roads bridges in broad been stimulating the economy even thinking tremendous progress the negotiators have been added for four weeks since reaching a deal with the White House. The GOP members urging senate majority leader Chuck Schumer to delay the key vote Wednesday. To start debate on the framework of the legislation. A process Republicans believe with riots. We're talking about long term infrastructure investments. That will pay out over many years. But he wants to vote before any agreement. Even in if Schumer pressing ahead with the vote with the full backing of all the Democrats in a bipartisan group in the White House. This vote is not a deadline. To have every final detail work down. It is not an attempt to jam anyone the majority leader still on an aggressive timeline promising before the August recess. He plans to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill along with a 3.5 trillion dollar budget resolution meant to address president by his human infrastructure priority. Democrats pointing is a process called budget reconciliation. The past that large a bill without any Republican support.

