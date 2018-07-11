Transcript for Inside North Dakota's Senate race

In Indiana and North Dakota where we sell long term blue seats flipping. Republican. David rate is in Fargo, North Dakota with more on that David. Diane hear it in a North Dakota we had Democrat Heidi hi camp defending her seat. Against the State's only Republican the only congressman Republican. Kevin Cramer she lost by double digits Ennis thought that in part as you were saying they Kavanagh effective. Had an impact on this race half of the people who were questioned said the Fed her decision to oppose. Brett Kavanagh has nomination the US Supreme Court was a factor. In their vote. And of those voters two out of three decided to vote against her she was also hurt by a new. Voter ID law that took effect this election and that law which required people to have IDs with. Physical street address that matched their voter registration. Had a disproportionate impact among the native American population here. The Sioux nation. Which then was faced with a mad scramble trying to again people knew tribal IDs that matches their voter registrations in order to get out the vote. Those men in American voters made a difference for Heidi hi camp in the past this time they were unable to do so. And where they stayed they did their messages out but. Weren't able to swing it. Yes certainly had an extra barrier there David Wright from Fargo, North Dakota David we appreciate it thanks.

