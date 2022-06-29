Jan. 6 committee reveals new details about Trump’s actions before attack

ABC News White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks and investigative reporter Katherine Faulders discuss shocking new testimony and how Donald Trump’s actions led to the Capitol attack.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live