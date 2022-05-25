Jan. 6 hearings: Day 4 key moments

Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were among four people who testified Tuesday at the Jan. 6 hearings.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live