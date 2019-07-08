Who is Joe Biden?

More
The Democrat served as U.S. Vice President in the Obama administration.
0:51 | 08/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who is Joe Biden?
We just do. From the game show. I'm sometimes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":" The Democrat served as U.S. Vice President in the Obama administration. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64833563","title":"Who is Joe Biden?","url":"/Politics/video/joe-biden-64833563"}