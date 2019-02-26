Transcript for Joe Biden: In 'final stages' of 2020 presidential bid decision

We're or in a final stages of that decision and but it would be the you know the greatest honor in my life to. To be president of United States but also it is a it's something that I have two. Make sure that I could run a first rate effort to do this and and make clear war I think the country should go on how to get there. That's the process going on right now protests and straightforward as I can be I have not made a final decision but. Don't be surprised.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.