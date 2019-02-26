Joe Biden: In 'final stages' of 2020 presidential bid decision

More
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he and his family are in the "final stages" of a decision on a 2020 presidential bid.
0:38 | 02/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Joe Biden: In 'final stages' of 2020 presidential bid decision
We're or in a final stages of that decision and but it would be the you know the greatest honor in my life to. To be president of United States but also it is a it's something that I have two. Make sure that I could run a first rate effort to do this and and make clear war I think the country should go on how to get there. That's the process going on right now protests and straightforward as I can be I have not made a final decision but. Don't be surprised.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61338570,"title":"Joe Biden: In 'final stages' of 2020 presidential bid decision","duration":"0:38","description":"Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he and his family are in the \"final stages\" of a decision on a 2020 presidential bid.","url":"/Politics/video/joe-biden-final-stages-2020-presidential-bid-decision-61338570","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.