Joe Biden pressed on his reluctance to give firm answer on expanding the court

“I have not been a fan of court packing because then it generates what will happen, whoever wins, it just keeps moving in a way that is inconsistent with what is going to be manageable,” he said.
6:05 | 10/16/20

