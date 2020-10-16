Joe Biden pressed on restoring bipartisanship

More
"In politics, grudges don't work," Joe Biden said. "We gotta change the nature of the way we deal with one another.”
5:11 | 10/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Joe Biden pressed on restoring bipartisanship

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:11","description":"\"In politics, grudges don't work,\" Joe Biden said. \"We gotta change the nature of the way we deal with one another.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73643589","title":"Joe Biden pressed on restoring bipartisanship","url":"/Politics/video/joe-biden-pressed-restoring-bipartisanship-73643589"}