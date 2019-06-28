Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for What Joe Biden said about school busing amendment in 1977
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"6:33","description":"The then-senator from Delaware and 2020 presidential hopeful said the \"young black leadership of America will overwhelmingly decide with me.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64016335","title":"What Joe Biden said about school busing amendment in 1977","url":"/Politics/video/joe-biden-school-busing-amendment-1977-64016335"}